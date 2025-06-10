Autos

Waymo cars are getting torched in LA. Wanted: A local community affairs specialist

The self-driving robotaxis were set ablaze during anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles on Sunday

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled Waymo cars are getting torched in LA. Wanted: A local community affairs specialist
Photo: DAVID PASHAEE / Contributor (Getty Images)
Waymo (GOOGL) cars were torched over the weekend during anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles — and the company is looking for someone to clean up the proverbial mess.

The robotaxi company currently has a job opening for a Community & Public Affairs Specialist based in Los Angeles, a role it probably wishes it had filled before its cars were set ablaze.

Footage captured of the events showed Waymo vehicles that had been vandalized and set on fire.

Waymo says the job opening has been up for months and wasn’t posted in the aftermath of the arson. Whoever gets the job would be “implementing advocacy, grassroots, and grasstops campaigns to drive acceptance and adoption of our life-saving technology,” according to the posting.

The role also includes developing and sustaining relationships with community organizations, working with leaders to build trust, helping with social media content about Waymo’s public affairs work, and advocating for the company’s values in the LA community. It comes with a generous salary between $125,000 and $157,000.

Waymo told Quartz that “we are in touch with law enforcement about recent events.” The Alphabet-owned company had to temporarily suspend service in parts of Los Angeles on Sunday following the incidents.

Waymo currently operates its driverless robotaxis in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Austin. It is expanding to more cities soon, and announced in May that it is preparing to scale up its manufacturing facility in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa, Arizona. At the new plant, Waymo is transforming 2,000 Jaguar I-PACEs into robotaxis equipped with the cameras and sensors that allow it to operate without a driver.