Waymo, Alphabet’s robotaxi service, launched a new program on Tuesday that lets some teenagers create accounts to order robotaxis in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to a company release, parents or guardians with their own Waymo accounts can invite their teenagers to create their own accounts, linking the two together. Only teenagers between the ages of 14 to 17 can access Waymo’s new program.

Teen riders will be able to travel across 315 square miles in Metro Phoenix, the company said.

One account safety feature includes access to rider support agents during a teen’s ride. The release says that during a ride, if need be, support agents can “loop in” parents. Another feature allows teens to share their trip status with their parents. Parents will receive all receipts for their teen’s rides.

The robotaxi service offered early access to some parents of teens in the area before the programs officially launch on Tuesday, according to the release. One parent told the company that the program gave their teen "autonomy" and made them less "dependent on family members."

In 2023, Uber launched its own program offering accounts for teens aged 13 to 17. Waymo and Uber started a partnership that same year, and last month expanded their services to Atlanta.

In March, Waymo started offering its robotaxi services in Washington, D.C., and the company recently started eyeing New York City and Philadelphia as potential prospects for its services. Plus in January the self-driving car company went international.

Waymo intends to offer the new program in other cities in the future, according to the release.