Neeqolah Creative Works via Unsplash

An AI system is a model that uses machine learning to analyze data, generate content, and make judgments. Before companies release AI systems to the public, the models undergo training and testing. Yet, even after rigorous tests, models can provide false information or generate harmful content.

This is where AI benchmarks come into play. A benchmark is a test that evaluates the model's performance and compares it to other systems or a standardized set of answers. When companies get the results, they can spot areas that need improvement and assess how their models compare to other AI software on the market.