What are futures?

In the investing world, futures are contracts to buy or sell something at a set price on a set date in the future. The idea is straightforward. Two parties agree today on a price, but the actual exchange happens later.

This sounds simple, but results can be hard to predict and owe a lot to seemingly random factors in the global economy. One example of this was the series of record-high prices set by Arabica coffee in early 2025, which drove consumer costs higher and led to multiple disruptions downstream from the commodity markets themselves.

Imagine you're a coffee roaster. You agree to buy a shipment of coffee beans three months from now at today’s price. If coffee prices rise before delivery, you still pay the lower price you locked in. If prices drop, you still pay the higher, agreed upon price.

This arrangement is useful for both buyers and sellers because it creates certainty in otherwise unstable markets. Buyers and sellers know exactly what they will pay or receive well in advance of delivery, no matter what happens in the market before the delivery date.

Futures can be based on almost anything that gets traded. This includes raw materials, stock market indexes, and even digital currencies. They are widely used in farming, energy, finance, and tech.

When did modern futures begin? Leeloo The First via Pexels The modern futures market began in the mid-19th century. In 1848, the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) opened in the United States. This provided a convenient place where buyers and sellers could agree on prices for future delivery of goods, mainly grain.

Before that, farmers and merchants had to make informal agreements to trade in the future. These were often based on trust and could be risky. Unpredictable weather, transportation delays, or unforeseen price changes could ruin the deal and act as a drag on commerce in vital goods.

The great innovation at the CBOT was to develop standardized contracts and rules to make futures trading more reliable. This meant contracts could be bought and sold in an organized market. People could trade futures to buy or sell goods and to transfer risk or try to profit from price movements.

Over time, the idea spread beyond agriculture. Futures markets now cover a huge range of assets, from crude oil to cryptocurrencies. Still, the core purpose remains the same: locking in a price today for a deal tomorrow.

Why do futures exist? The main purpose of futures is to manage risk. This is called hedging. Imagine a wheat farmer. If the farmer worries that prices might fall before harvest, they can sell a futures contract now. This locks in a selling price and reduces the risk of losing money if prices drop.

On the other side, a bread company might fear wheat prices will rise. By buying a futures contract, they secure today’s price for their future wheat needs. This protects them from sudden cost increases and helps the business plan ahead.

Futures are also used for speculation. An investor might buy a crude oil futures contract expecting prices to rise. If they do, the investor can sell the contract at a profit. Of course, speculation carries risk — if prices move the other way, the speculator could lose a lot of money.

Leverage and margin risks also come into play in futures trading. Because futures allow traders to control large positions with a relatively small amount of capital (margin), gains can be amplified — but so can losses. Even modest price swings can result in losses exceeding the initial investment, making careful risk management important before entering any futures position.

In effect, futures speculators get paid for correctly assessing risk in some fairly complex markets. In both hedging and speculation, futures offer price certainty. They give buyers and sellers the ability to plan ahead. This stability helps businesses and markets run more smoothly, even in uncertain times.

Common types of futures Futures exist for many kinds of assets. Some of the most popular include:

Commodities. This category includes physical goods like gold, oil, coffee, and wheat. These markets are essential for industries that rely on raw materials. For example, airlines often use oil futures to lock in fuel prices, while food producers hedge against swings in grain or coffee costs.

Financial instruments. Stock index futures, interest rate futures, and currency futures allow investors to trade based on the performance of financial markets. Institutional investors often use them to hedge large portfolios, speculate on rate changes, or manage currency exposure in international trade.

Cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin and other digital currency futures have emerged in recent years, offering new ways to trade this volatile market. Traders use them to speculate on price swings without directly holding the coins, and exchanges now offer both regulated and offshore options. Beyond these examples, futures markets cover everything from natural gas to livestock, lumber, and even weather events. As long as an asset has a measurable price, adequate liquidity, and active participation from buyers and sellers, a futures market can exist for it. This flexibility is part of what makes futures a versatile tool for both risk management and speculation.

Futures vs spot trading: What’s the difference? Spot trading is the most direct way to buy or sell something. You pay for it now, and you receive it now. For example, buying gold coins from a dealer is a spot transaction. Payment and delivery happen right away.

Futures trading is different. Instead of paying and receiving now, you agree to trade later. The price is set today, but the actual payment and delivery occur on the contract’s expiration date. In the example of gold trading, prices agreed to now will likely be unaffected by future price swings that can be hard to predict.

Futures can be used for hedging or speculation. Spot trading is more about immediate needs. Knowing the difference helps investors and businesses choose the right tool for their goals.