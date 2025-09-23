Filing for bankruptcy is often described as a fresh start, but it's not without limits. While bankruptcy can wipe away or restructure overwhelming debts, it doesn't erase every financial burden or restriction. In fact, most bankruptcies impose special burdens of their own, so...what exactly can't you do afterward?

The answer depends in part on the type of bankruptcy, and each path comes with unique restrictions and consequences. Chapter 7, often called "liquidation bankruptcy," can quickly discharge many debts but may require you to give up some property. Chapter 13, also known as "wage earner's bankruptcy," sets up a repayment plan over 3–5 years.

This article explores the most common things you can't do after bankruptcy. Some are legal limitations, while others are practical challenges. Understanding these rules can help you move forward with confidence and avoid costly mistakes.

You can't file again right away Dylan Gillis via Unsplash Bankruptcy isn't a tool you can use repeatedly without consequence, and the law sets required waiting periods before you can file again after discharge.

After Chapter 7: The wait is 8 years to file another Chapter 7 case, or 4 years to file Chapter 13.

To file for Chapter 13 again, the wait is 2 years. To file a Chapter 7 case, you must wait 6 years. These rules exist to prevent abuse of the system and ensure that bankruptcy remains a last-resort solution. Filing too soon after a previous discharge can result in your case being dismissed or your debts not being discharged. If your business files again too soon, like the Rite Aid pharmacy chain, it might face total liquidation.

You can't ignore the bankruptcy court or trustee Your obligations don't end the moment you file. Both Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 cases involve court oversight, and you are legally required to comply with orders from the court and the bankruptcy trustee. That includes attending meetings, submitting requested documents, and completing financial management courses.

If you miss a scheduled meeting with creditors, fail to provide accurate paperwork, or ignore trustee requests, your case could be dismissed. Worse, failing to comply could be considered contempt of court, which carries serious penalties.

There's also a required debtor education course that must be completed after filing. If you don't complete this step, you can't receive a discharge. Staying engaged and following instructions ensures you get the full benefits of bankruptcy protection.

You can't get new credit easily (at first) A bankruptcy filing leaves a significant mark on your credit report. With Chapter 7, the record remains for up to 10 years, and for Chapter 13, up to 7 years. During this time, getting approved for new credit will be challenging.

Lenders are less likely to approve large loans, mortgages, or high-limit credit cards soon after a bankruptcy. Even if you do get approved, you may face high interest rates and less favorable terms.

That said, rebuilding is possible. Many people start with secured credit cards, which require a cash deposit as collateral. By making small purchases and paying them off in full each month, you can begin showing lenders that you're responsible with credit again.

You can't keep all property (depending on state exemptions) When you file Chapter 7, some property may be liquidated to pay creditors. Each state has exemption laws that protect certain items, but the rules vary widely. In most cases, your primary home, basic household goods, and personal clothing are safe.

However, nonexempt property could be sold. That might include vacation homes, expensive jewelry, or luxury vehicles. These rules are designed to balance the debtor's need for essentials with the creditor's right to repayment.

Chapter 13 usually allows you to keep your property, but only if you stick to the repayment plan. This might require raising fresh funds to stay in business, as the discount chain store Big Lots did.

You can't discharge all debts One of the most common misconceptions is that bankruptcy clears every financial obligation. In reality, some debts survive the process. Student loans, child support, alimony, and most recent tax debts aren't dischargeable (though some exceptions do exist).

These obligations remain your responsibility even after a successful discharge. In addition, if you obtained debts through fraud or criminal activity, the court won't erase them.

Bankruptcy gives you relief, but it's not a magic eraser. Knowing what will and won't go away helps you plan realistically for your financial future.

You can't cosign for others immediately After bankruptcy, lenders view you as a higher-risk borrower. This makes it unlikely that in the short term, you'll be allowed to cosign a loan for someone else. Even if technically permitted, most lenders would decline the application because of your recent filing.

There are risks on both sides. If you cosign a loan soon after bankruptcy and the borrower defaults, you could be dragged back into financial trouble.

For these reasons, it is usually best to wait until your credit improves before taking on the responsibility of cosigning. Protecting your fresh start is more important than helping someone else borrow money.

You can't forget to rebuild credit and budgeting skills Bankruptcy offers relief, but the next step is rebuilding. Without careful financial habits, you could find yourself in trouble again. A budget is essential, as is learning to live within your means.

Some tools can help. Secured credit cards are useful for rebuilding, as long as you make timely payments. Setting up reminders, using budgeting apps, and regularly saving small amounts all contribute to healthier finances.

Most importantly, patience is required. Rebuilding takes time, but consistent good habits will eventually outweigh the damage from bankruptcy.

You can't lie on future credit or loan applications Honesty is critical after bankruptcy. Loan and credit applications often ask whether you've ever filed for bankruptcy. Lying on these forms can be considered fraud, which could lead to denial of credit or even legal action.

The good news is that a past bankruptcy doesn't necessarily disqualify you. Many lenders are more interested in your current income, payment history, and stability than in a filing from years ago. Some employers in sensitive industries may also ask about bankruptcy, and transparency is always the safest choice.

Being upfront shows integrity and prevents bigger problems later. With time, the impact of bankruptcy fades, but dishonesty can leave a permanent mark.

Other limitations you may face Bankruptcy also creates some potential hurdles outside the courtroom. These aren't strict legal restrictions, but they can still affect your daily life.

Employment. Some finance-related jobs may hesitate to hire candidates with recent bankruptcies, especially where handling money is central to the role.

Landlords often run credit checks, and a bankruptcy may make approval more difficult. Larger deposits or guarantors may be required.

Insurance. In some cases, car insurance premiums can be higher after bankruptcy because insurers view financial instability as a possible risk factor. These challenges are frustrating, but they're not permanent. Over time, as your credit improves, these obstacles tend to ease.