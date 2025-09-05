The U.S. cities where $100,000 a year goes the furthest — and where it disappears fastest

The U.S. cities where $100,000 a year goes the furthest — and where it disappears fastest A new analysis shows that after taxes and cost of living, $100,000 can feel nearly three times larger in some cities than other

Making a six-figure salary is no small achievement. For many, it’s a lifelong goal. But how far $100,000 actually stretches depends on where you live.

A worker earning $100,000 falls into the upper end of the federal tax bracket, and after paying Social Security and Medicare payroll taxes, that income is reduced further. On top of that, state and local income taxes can take another bite. But income taxes are only part of the picture. Housing, groceries, transportation, and other living expenses vary dramatically across U.S. cities, shaping how much true purchasing power remains after costs.

To capture these differences, SmartAsset analyzed the effective value of a $100,000 salary across 69 of the country’s largest metropolitan areas in 2025. The methodology starts with gross income, then subtracts federal income tax and FICA contributions. For cities in states with income taxes, state and local tax rates are also applied. Finally, SmartAsset adjusted what’s left for each city’s relative cost of living, measured against the national average. This approach produced a standardized number: the amount of real purchasing power a $100,000 salary delivers in each location.

The results highlight some real contrasts. In high-cost cities, six figures quickly shrink once taxes and expenses are factored in. Meanwhile, in lower-cost regions, often further from the coasts, a $100,000 salary retains the majority of its value. Notably, SmartAsset broke out New York City by borough to reveal differences between the five boroughs and underscore how much cost of living can vary even within the same city.

Continue reading to see five major cities where $100,000 goes the furthest — and the five where its the least powerful.