The U.S. cities where $100,000 a year goes the furthest — and where it disappears fastest
A new analysis shows that after taxes and cost of living, $100,000 can feel nearly three times larger in some cities than other
Making a six-figure salary is no small achievement. For many, it’s a lifelong goal. But how far $100,000 actually stretches depends on where you live.
A worker earning $100,000 falls into the upper end of the federal tax bracket, and after paying Social Security and Medicare payroll taxes, that income is reduced further. On top of that, state and local income taxes can take another bite. But income taxes are only part of the picture. Housing, groceries, transportation, and other living expenses vary dramatically across U.S. cities, shaping how much true purchasing power remains after costs.
To capture these differences, SmartAsset analyzed the effective value of a $100,000 salary across 69 of the country’s largest metropolitan areas in 2025. The methodology starts with gross income, then subtracts federal income tax and FICA contributions. For cities in states with income taxes, state and local tax rates are also applied. Finally, SmartAsset adjusted what’s left for each city’s relative cost of living, measured against the national average. This approach produced a standardized number: the amount of real purchasing power a $100,000 salary delivers in each location.
The results highlight some real contrasts. In high-cost cities, six figures quickly shrink once taxes and expenses are factored in. Meanwhile, in lower-cost regions, often further from the coasts, a $100,000 salary retains the majority of its value. Notably, SmartAsset broke out New York City by borough to reveal differences between the five boroughs and underscore how much cost of living can vary even within the same city.
Continue reading to see five major cities where $100,000 goes the furthest — and the five where its the least powerful.
5th furthest: Memphis, Tennessee
© Nina Dietzel / Getty Images
In Memphis, a $100,000 salary has the spending power of $87,427. With no state income tax and relatively low housing costs, residents keep the bulk of their income. That combination makes Memphis one of the most affordable large cities for high earners.
4th furthest: Tulsa, Oklahoma
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
Tulsa translates a $100,000 salary into $87,439 in real value. The city’s lower-than-average living costs offset Oklahoma’s state income tax, allowing residents to stretch their paychecks further than in most metro areas.
3rd furthest: Corpus Christi, Texas
Henryk Sadura / Getty Images
A $100,000 income is worth $88,015 in Corpus Christi. Texans benefit from no state or local income taxes, and in this coastal city, everyday expenses are modest enough that six figures go a long way toward both essentials and savings.
2nd furthest: El Paso, Texas
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
El Paso delivers one of the best returns for high earners, with a $100,000 salary effectively worth $89,114. Affordable housing and the absence of state income tax combine to make the city an attractive place for professionals looking to maximize their pay.
Furthest: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Jeremy Poland / Getty Images
Topping the list, Oklahoma City turns $100,000 into $89,989 in purchasing power. Low housing and living costs allow residents to retain nearly all of their income, making the city the most favorable environment in the country for stretching a six-figure salary.
5th least: Queens, New York
Alex Potemkin / Getty Images
In Queens, the value of $100,000 drops to just $46,708. High housing expenses and state and city income taxes leave residents with less than half of their nominal salary to cover daily costs.
4th least: Brooklyn, New York
Nisian Hughes / Getty Images
Brooklyn residents see their $100,000 income shrink to $43,461 in real terms. Even without Manhattan’s extreme costs, high rents and taxes mean a six-figure paycheck doesn’t stretch that far.
3rd least: San Francisco, California
Prasit photo / Getty Images
A $100,000 salary in San Francisco amounts to just $42,128 after adjusting for taxes and cost of living. The city’s notoriously high housing prices, combined with state income taxes, keep it among the least affordable places for high earners.
2nd least: Honolulu, Hawaii
Nico De Pasquale Photography / Getty Images
In Honolulu, six figures translate to only $38,610 in purchasing power. Paired with state income taxes, Hawaii’s steep costs for housing, goods, and services make it one of the toughest cities for residents to stretch their income.
Least: Manhattan, New York
© Marco Bottigelli / Getty Images
Manhattan ranks last, with $100,000 worth just $30,362. The combination of federal, state, and local taxes alongside a cost of living more than double the national average makes even a six-figure salary feel modest.