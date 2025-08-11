Here's where you can hail a robotaxi in the U.S.

Here's where you can hail a robotaxi in the U.S. Companies are scrambling to create driverless taxis, but riders can still only hail them in a few cities across the U.S.

After years of promises, pilot programs, and cautious test drives, autonomous ride-hailing services — better known as robotaxis — are beginning to enter the mainstream.

These self-driving cars, hailed via app and operating without human drivers, represent a huge shift in transportation. And while the race to deploy them has drawn in tech giants, automakers, and startups alike, just one company is actually providing rides.

Alphabet-owned Waymo is currently the only company operating a fully driverless robotaxi service at scale in the U.S. Customers can request rides with no human driver on board, and in some cities, Waymo partnered with Uber to expand access.

Other companies are actively trying to catch up. Amazon-backed Zoox has built its own futuristic-looking vehicles without a driver's seat. It’s conducting internal employee testing currently and plans to launch soon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tesla, meanwhile, recently launched a limited robotaxi pilot with safety drivers still on board.

Numerous other players, including international firms like Baidu and startups like Cruise, WeRide, and Motional, are in various stages of development to put robotaxis on U.S. streets. But when they'll succeed is unclear, as the path to widespread robotaxi adoption remains difficult, with regulations varying from state to state, and continued public skepticism of driverless vehicles.

We’ve compiled a list of everywhere you can an the autonomous vehicles. Continue reading to see which cities have the technology.