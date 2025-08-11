Here's where you can hail a robotaxi in the U.S.
Companies are scrambling to create driverless taxis, but riders can still only hail them in a few cities across the U.S.
After years of promises, pilot programs, and cautious test drives, autonomous ride-hailing services — better known as robotaxis — are beginning to enter the mainstream.
These self-driving cars, hailed via app and operating without human drivers, represent a huge shift in transportation. And while the race to deploy them has drawn in tech giants, automakers, and startups alike, just one company is actually providing rides.
Alphabet-owned Waymo is currently the only company operating a fully driverless robotaxi service at scale in the U.S. Customers can request rides with no human driver on board, and in some cities, Waymo partnered with Uber to expand access.
Other companies are actively trying to catch up. Amazon-backed Zoox has built its own futuristic-looking vehicles without a driver's seat. It’s conducting internal employee testing currently and plans to launch soon in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Tesla, meanwhile, recently launched a limited robotaxi pilot with safety drivers still on board.
Numerous other players, including international firms like Baidu and startups like Cruise, WeRide, and Motional, are in various stages of development to put robotaxis on U.S. streets. But when they'll succeed is unclear, as the path to widespread robotaxi adoption remains difficult, with regulations varying from state to state, and continued public skepticism of driverless vehicles.
San Francisco, California
Waymo is operating in San Francisco’s winding streets, already providing more than a million rides in the Bay Area. While a Waymo vehicle can’t cross into the East Bay, it does drive to Daly City, and parts of San Bruno, Milbrae, and Burlingame.
Los Angeles, California
Waymo operates 24/7 service in parts of Los Angeles, but not the whole city. Still, you can take a robotaxi from areas like Downtown LA to Santa Monica, head to Beverly Hills, or go to West Hollywood.
Phoenix, Arizona
Waymo serves 315 square miles of Metro Phoenix, including the city’s downtown, Scottsdale, and the East Valley. Riders can also hail robotaxis to or from the airport.
Atlanta, Georgia
Uber and Waymo have partnered to offer robotaxi ride shares between South Atlanta, Downtown, and Buckhead. Users have to call a Waymo through the Uber app, and can set their preference to ask for a better chance at scoring a driverless vehicle.
Austin, Texas
Austin riders have two options: they can call a Waymo through the Uber app or test our Tesla’s still limited service robotaxis, which currently have an employee riding in the passenger seat as it tests the rollout.
Coming soon
Amazon-backed robotaxi Zoox plans to launch to the public in Las Vegas soon, although it hasn't set an official launch date. Waymo also says it will be expanding to Miami, Florida and Washington, D.C. next year. It's also starting to map the roads in other cities, including Dallas, Texas, Boston, Massachusetts, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.