Why your cup of coffee is getting more expensive Learn why coffee is costing more — from bean types and rising demand to climate and trade pressures

You’ve probably noticed your morning coffee costs more lately. Maybe your regular cup went up by a dollar or even more. That sting at the register is real, but the final price of your coffee isn’t just set by your go-to cafe. Rather, it's shaped by large-scale forces that the end consumer barely sees over the rim of their cup.

Coffee doesn't grow well everywhere, and it typically has to be imported to temperate zones like the United States. There are two main bean types, Arabica and Robusta, and global demand and unpredictable weather tied to climate disruptions can radically affect both.

This guide helps ordinary coffee lovers better understand why their favorite morning beverage seems to be costing more, and where coffee prices might go from here.