Nearly 200 CEOs just agreed on an updated definition of “the purpose of a corporation”

Since 1997, the Business Roundtable, America’s most influential group of corporate leaders, has agreed on one principle: “The paramount duty of management and of boards of directors is to the corporation’s stockholders,” its mission statement declared.

The interests of other stakeholders, like employees, were only “relevant as a derivative of the duty to stockholders.”

Now, however, the group has released a statement on the purpose of a corporation that is radically different. It essentially rejects the theory of late economist Milton Friedman, who said seeking profits for shareholders would alone allow a company to prosper, keep people employed, and fuel the economy.

Instead, the Business Roundtable is pulling from the idea of “conscious capitalism,” which proposes that a company has a broader responsibility to society, which it can better serve if it considers all stakeholders in its business decisions. It’s a concept that an increasing number of CEOs have been preaching—though arguably not living—in the last 10 years.

Jamie Dimon, the CEO and chairman of JPMorgan Chase, and chairman of the Business Roundtable, commented on the powerful lobbying group’s new definition as it made its debut today (Aug. 19). He suggested the Business Roundtable is essentially just catching up with the way many leaders are already running their businesses.

“The American dream is alive, but fraying,” he said in a press release. “Major employers are investing in their workers and communities because they know it is the only way to be successful over the long term. These modernized principles reflect the business community’s unwavering commitment to continue to push for an economy that serves all Americans.”

For critics of big business, this new statement, which was signed by 181 CEOs, will be welcomed, but with skepticism. That said, it also should spark optimism that the recent talk from corporate leaders about social purpose, protecting the environment, and thinking beyond the next quarter’s results, is more than empty rhetoric.

Read the Business Roundtable’s new policy statement in full:

Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation