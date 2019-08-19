The Business Roundtable’s new statement on the purpose of companies has won a lot of praise today, mainly from critics of the kind of capitalism that serves shareholders at the expense of workers, society, and the environment.

The powerful pro-business lobby previously advocated for economist Milton Friedman’s idea of shareholder primacy: Maximization of profits is the only driving force that matters when a company is making a decision. Now the group is formally acknowledging the existence and importance of other stakeholders. A company’s responsibilities to its customers, employees, suppliers, and communities are as vital as its responsibility to shareholders, the new statement suggests. Emphasizing the point, the portion of the statement dedicated to the interests of shareholders comes below those addressing everything else.

Another powerful lobby, the Council of Institutional Investors (CII), is taking exception, lamenting that the Business Roundtable has literally placed shareholders last. The council said that the new language references these investors “simply as providers of capital rather than as owners.” It urged boards and managers not to lose focus on long-term shareholder value.

“Accountability to everyone means accountability to no one,” the CII said. “It is government, not companies, that should shoulder the responsibility of defining and addressing societal objectives with limited or no connection to long-term shareholder value.”

However, the CII statement does not address how companies or individuals ought to respond when government either fails or refuses to shoulder that burden—or flouts its responsibility outright. So I put that question directly to CII executive director Ken Bertsch, who notes that “there clearly is a place for corporate social responsibility” and for shareholder proposals that raise a range of social issues. “But it is not realistic,” he says via email, “to expect that the Mark Zuckerbergs of the world are going to save us from a failure of politics (of governments, and of citizens in electing effective governments).” He adds that companies “dedicated to building long-term, sustainable shareholder value do need to gain confidence of various stakeholders, which means they must strive to do right by employees and communities.”

Read the CII’s full statement here: