How to combat loneliness when you’re stuck working at home

This afternoon, I took a quick coffee break with some colleagues. We chatted about coronavirus, of course, as well as the projects we were working on, about the beans and whiskey we’d bought at the supermarket, and about one colleague’s new saffron-colored couch.

Then we said goodbye and signed out of Google Hangouts.

Like many employees in the era of Covid-19, my co-workers and I are currently being asked to work from home. Along with the technical and practical considerations that come with working remotely, we’re looking for ways to stave off loneliness and stay connected with one another even when we’re cooped up.