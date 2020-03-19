Watch: Our event on working from home

Want to become a pro at working from home? Earlier today, we held our first Quartz at Work (from home) workshop, “Remote Control.” If you missed it, don’t worry. Quartz members can watch the entire thing below. And here are some of the key takeaways:

Mimic your office culture as much as possible. Schedule digital lunches or happy hours on Slack or Zoom, create “fun” Slack channels based on shared interests to create a sense of community and foster cultural moments without seeing each other.

Don’t expect normalcy. You and your team might not immediately perform at your best. Schedule more frequent check-ins until everyone is more comfortable.