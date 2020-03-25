Skip to navigationSkip to content
A BETTER TWITTER

Listen to nature from eight of the US National Parks to stay calm and productive

Daniel Wolfe
Member exclusive by Daniel Wolfe

Give the tip from a former NASA astronaut a try. The sounds of nature will help you through quarantine.

In the New York Times, Scott Kelly wrote how much he craved nature while confined in the International Space Station: “My colleagues liked to play a recording of Earth sounds, like birds and rustling trees, and even mosquitoes, over and over. It brought me back to earth.”

The morning chittering of birds along the thermal springs at Yellowstone National Park you’re listening to is just one small slice of the thousands of hours of recordings the Natural Sounds and Night Skies division of the US National Park Service provided to Quartz. We selected and cleaned up a couple hours worth for you below.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Unlimited access to Quartz’s journalism—no paywalls, ever

Exclusive guides to the forces shaping the new global economy

Connections with our journalists and community of members

Start free trial
Log in