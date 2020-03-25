Listen to nature from eight of the US National Parks to stay calm and productive

Give the tip from a former NASA astronaut a try. The sounds of nature will help you through quarantine.

In the New York Times, Scott Kelly wrote how much he craved nature while confined in the International Space Station: “My colleagues liked to play a recording of Earth sounds, like birds and rustling trees, and even mosquitoes, over and over. It brought me back to earth.”

The morning chittering of birds along the thermal springs at Yellowstone National Park you’re listening to is just one small slice of the thousands of hours of recordings the Natural Sounds and Night Skies division of the US National Park Service provided to Quartz. We selected and cleaned up a couple hours worth for you below.