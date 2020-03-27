Watch: The lives of working parents now

How do you manage parenting and working at home? On March 26, we held our second Quartz at Work (from home) workshop: “The Lives of Working Parents Now,” featuring:

Helpful advice on how to handle everything simultaneously;

a psychologist’s insight into the stress responses of children;

expert takes on the promise and limitations of online learning;

and lessons from a school in Italy that has been closed now for five weeks.

Quartz members can watch the entire event by clicking on the replay above.