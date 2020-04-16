Skip to navigationSkip to content
Watch: How to lead from the future

Sarah Todd
How can we plan for the future when everything seems so uncertain? How do we still inspire and give clarity to those we manage, for those of us that do?

Mark W. Johnson, who co-founded the management consulting firm Innosight with the late Clayton Christensen, says the answer is “future-back thinking,” a process leaders can use to plan and build a better, more sustainable future. He details the concept in his new book, Lead From the Future: How to Turn Visionary Thinking into Breakthrough Growth.

In the video above, part of our Quartz at Work (from home) workshop series, Johnson spoke with Quartz executive editor Heather Landy about how to create a new vision for the future, even in the midst of unprecedented current events. Here’s what we learned.

