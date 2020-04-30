How you should actually write your résumé and cover letter

The switch from economic boom to economic shock in less than two months’ time has been whiplash-inducing. The skyrocketing unemployment rate and existential questions prompted by the pandemic are causing millions to seek work or consider career pivots. It may well feel more pressing than ever before in your career to burnish your résumé and cover letter (as well as your LinkedIn profile, personal website, and social media accounts) to make sure you’re giving yourself the best possible chance of getting noticed—for the right reasons—by hiring managers.

As talent lab editor, I lead newsroom hiring at Quartz, and in my career I’ve been involved in hiring over 100 people at all levels and reviewed thousands of applications. So I’ve seen it all—confusing cover letters that I have no idea what to do with, beautifully formatted CVs that help me digest the applicant’s experience, surprisingly compelling emails that make me want to pick up the phone right away and call the candidate for an interview.

In this presentation for Quartz members, I share some practical tips to help you make a good impression and, hopefully, improve your chances of getting that call.