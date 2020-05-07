How to lead in a crisis, according to LinkedIn’s people scientist

As a people scientist, my job is to meet with business leaders across industries and around the world and find ways to help their people be happier and more successful. As you can imagine, my job has taken on new urgency of late.

With the global outbreak of Covid-19, workforces everywhere have undergone a tectonic shift, seemingly overnight. Business leaders are being stretched and challenged in new ways, as they balance trying to address their employee concerns and fears with moving the business forward, and designing new policies centered on the many evolving needs of their workforce. Now, we’re all trying to learn how we can be the leaders our people need us to be in the age of Covid-19.

Do you know what I’ve discovered people need from their employer right now to remain happy, productive, and successful during times of distress?