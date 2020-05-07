Skip to navigationSkip to content

How to lead in a crisis

Experts share leadership tips for times of uncertainty and upheaval.

AP Photo/Dita Alangkara
Teams generally need the same leadership support in a crisis as they do in non-crisis times.
PUT PEOPLE FIRST

How to lead in a crisis, according to LinkedIn’s people scientist

Justin Black
Member exclusive by Justin Black

As a people scientist, my job is to meet with business leaders across industries and around the world and find ways to help their people be happier and more successful. As you can imagine, my job has taken on new urgency of late.

With the global outbreak of Covid-19, workforces everywhere have undergone a tectonic shift, seemingly overnight. Business leaders are being stretched and challenged in new ways, as they balance trying to address their employee concerns and fears with moving the business forward, and designing new policies centered on the many evolving needs of their workforce. Now, we’re all trying to learn how we can be the leaders our people need us to be in the age of Covid-19.

Do you know what I’ve discovered people need from their employer right now to remain happy, productive, and successful during times of distress?

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and the rest of our expert analyses on the changing global economy.

Start free trial
Log in

Why we think you’ll like it:

News of the moment that’s contextualized, digestible, and always global in perspective

Exclusive, deeply researched guides on what the economy’s next normal will look like

Master this transition in your work and personal life through direct access to our journalists and the rest of our community

Start free trial
Log in