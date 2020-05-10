Skip to navigationSkip to content
Maya Ish-Shalom for Quartz
LIGHTS, CAMERA, WEBINAR

How to set the stage for a professional teleconference

Anne Quito
Member exclusive by Anne Quito for The virtual conference reboot

For the most part, virtual presentations and conferences are low-fi solo productions. But the coronavirus lockdown has made them a central part of our work life.

In many ways, our addiction to social media has given us a measure of fluency in online self-presentation—thank goodness we have all that experience in taking selfies and Instagram videos. Still, being asked to be actor, director, set designer, and cameraman of our own production is a tough ask of even the most seasoned speaker.

Most of us could use a bit of coaching on improving our online presentation and production skills. Here are a few strategies from some of the internet’s most notable tutors.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and the rest of our expert analyses on the changing global economy.

Start free trial
Log in

Why we think you’ll like it:

The rest of our guide to The virtual conference reboot

News of the moment that’s contextualized, digestible, and always global in perspective

Exclusive, deeply researched guides on what the economy’s next normal will look like

Master this transition in your work and personal life through direct access to our journalists and the rest of our community

Start free trial
Log in