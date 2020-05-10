How to set the stage for a professional teleconference

For the most part, virtual presentations and conferences are low-fi solo productions. But the coronavirus lockdown has made them a central part of our work life.

In many ways, our addiction to social media has given us a measure of fluency in online self-presentation—thank goodness we have all that experience in taking selfies and Instagram videos. Still, being asked to be actor, director, set designer, and cameraman of our own production is a tough ask of even the most seasoned speaker.

Most of us could use a bit of coaching on improving our online presentation and production skills. Here are a few strategies from some of the internet’s most notable tutors.