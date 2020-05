How do the best remote teams communicate? They lean in, literally (more on that in a minute) and capitalize on whatever medium they’re using. Also, they don’t run from conflict; rather, they set norms to confront it productively.

Click the video above to watch the complete replay of our Quartz at Work (from home) workshop on May 21, “How to Communicate like the Best Remote Teams.” Or check out our detailed recap here.

The presenters: