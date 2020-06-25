Skip to navigationSkip to content
Bárbara Abbês
TIP SHEET

8 tips to make better charts

David Yanofsky
Dan Kopf
Member exclusive by David Yanofsky & Dan Kopf

At Quartz, we use a lot of charts. And, unlike many newsrooms, we train all our journalists to create them rather than relying solely on a specialized team. We think anyone can make great charts with a little bit of guidance and practice—here is some of the advice we give to our journalists.

Know what are you trying to show

Before you get to chart-making be sure you know what your goal is. You’re using your charts to communicate information. What are you trying to convey? Try to be more specific than say “Healthcare jobs are rising in the US.” Think more like, “Healthcare jobs are rising faster than other major industries.”

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and the rest of our expert analyses on the changing global economy.

Start free trial
Log in

Why we think you’ll like it:

News of the moment that’s contextualized, digestible, and always global in perspective

Exclusive, deeply researched guides on what the economy’s next normal will look like

Master this transition in your work and personal life through direct access to our journalists and the rest of our community

Start free trial
Log in

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。