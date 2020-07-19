Skip to navigationSkip to content
peace sign
AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker
SEARCH FOR COMMON GROUND

The principles of conflict resolution can help build antiracist workplaces

Sarah Todd
Member exclusive by Sarah Todd for How to build an anti-racist company

When after-work hangouts at a Nigerian nonprofit turned out to revolve around drinking, the director of the office knew he had a culture problem.

In 2016, Rajendra Mulmi was director of the Nigeria outpost of Search for Common Ground, an international conflict-resolution organization. His team’s mission was to help people bridge the religious differences that often lead to conflicts in a country where the population is evenly divided between Christians and Muslims.

As it turned out, the country’s larger tensions were reflected in his organization’s Nigeria office. Of its roughly 40 employees, only three were Muslim, and only one of them was at the manager level—the other two were drivers. And so Mulmi set about trying to diversify its employees and create a more inclusive culture, drawing on the principles that informed Search for Common Ground’s mission (and also recognizing that a lot of observant Muslims abstain from alcohol).

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and the rest of our expert analyses on the changing global economy.

Start free trial
Log in

Why we think you’ll like it:

The rest of our guide to How to build an anti-racist company

News of the moment that’s contextualized, digestible, and always global in perspective

Exclusive, deeply researched guides on what the economy’s next normal will look like

Master this transition in your work and personal life through direct access to our journalists and the rest of our community

Start free trial
Log in

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。