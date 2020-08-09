Skip to navigationSkip to content
Managing remote work
Reuters/Anton Vaganov
It’s work Jim, but not as we know it.
FLEXIBILITY 2.0

The best tips for managing remote workers in extraordinary times

Cassie Werber
Member exclusive by Cassie Werber for Reimagining the office

The coronavirus pandemic has lead to an upsurge in remote work and the likelihood is that, for many, it’s here to stay. We brought together the best advice for managing a distributed workforce both during the pandemic and in its aftermath.

Communicate effectively and consistently

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and the rest of our expert analyses on the changing global economy.

Get 40% off
Log in

Why we think you’ll like it:

The rest of our guide to Reimagining the office

    News of the moment that’s contextualized, digestible, and always global in perspective

    Exclusive, deeply researched guides on what the economy’s next normal will look like

    Master this transition in your work and personal life through direct access to our journalists and the rest of our community

    Get 40% off
    Log in

    こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
    Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。