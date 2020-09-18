Skip to navigationSkip to content
Watch: Quartz’s workshop on productivity and time management

Heather Landy
By Heather Landy

Editor of Quartz at Work

The coronavirus pandemic and all of the changes in its wake have, for many of us, increased our workloads and exacerbated our stress levels. Each condition on its own invites productivity challenges. Experienced together, they can make us feel we simultaneously have neither the time to do all we need to do, nor the will to get anything done.

In this Quartz at Work (from home) workshop, we explore the psychology of productivity and procrastination, and why hitting a wall is normal. Our presenters also share practical and actionable advice on how to overcome productivity, efficiency, and distraction obstacles—including children.

Watch the complete replay of the one-hour session by clicking the large image above, or browse this recap for highlights, along with tips our presenters shared on how to build a sustainable productivity routine.

