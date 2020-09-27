Lessons in remote management from the leaders of global teams

What can we learn from teams that are built to overcome—and even harness—massive geographic spans and cultural differences to do their work?

Quartz has written extensively about the best practices for managing employees who are working from home. But the coronavirus pandemic has upped the stakes. For our field guide on borderless teams we asked experts and leaders about the elements of global teams that, when managed well, can be instructive for the leaders of any remote team.

Embrace different perspectives