Lessons in remote management from the leaders of global teams

Reuters/Daniel Munoz
Expert leaders of global teams excel at leveraging the strengths and diverse perspectives of individual team members.
The virtual, borderless team
What can we learn from teams that are built to overcome—and even harness—massive geographic spans and cultural differences to do their work?
Jackie Bischof
Quartz has written extensively about the best practices for managing employees who are working from home. But the coronavirus pandemic has upped the stakes. For our field guide on borderless teams we asked experts and leaders about the elements of global teams that, when managed well, can be instructive for the leaders of any remote team.

Embrace different perspectives

