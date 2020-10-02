Watch: Quartz at Work’s workshop on building company culture remotely

Whether we work in cubicles, the C-suite, or a home office, we’re always navigating the people and cultural norms shaping our workday.

Though it can be viscerally felt, company culture is a largely intangible thing—all the more so when there’s no office to bring people together and serve as a physical manifestation of an organization’s style or values.

In this Quartz at Work (from home) workshop, held on Oct. 1, we use some 17th-century history, a contemporary case study, and a repository of remote knowhow to share some practical tips on how to build and maintain company culture when everyone is remote.

Watch the complete replay of the one-hour session by clicking the large image above, or browse this recap for highlights from each presenters.