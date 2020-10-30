Skip to navigationSkip to content
THE MOTHER OF ALL STRESS TESTS

Watch Quartz’s workshop on supporting employees’ mental health

From our Obsession
How to Manage People
Inspiring, coaching, critiquing, training, promoting, problem-solving. There is no shortage of work to be done by good managers.
  • Lila MacLellan
By Lila MacLellan

Quartz at Work reporter

“How are you?” has never been the best way to ask authentically about how someone was feeling. But before the Covid-19 pandemic, it was a sufficient and widely accepted form of checking in, especially in the workplace.

Now, it can feel tone deaf or confusing, if only because our baseline for “okay” has been drastically altered.

What can companies, managers, and colleagues do to help people cope with the current pressures and steer clear from burnout? Quartz put that question to eight experts for a Quartz at Work (from home) workshop, held Oct. 29, on how to manage mental health at every level of your organization.

