AGAINST THE GRAIN

5 new rules for managers who are ready to buck conventional wisdom

A woman walks on a pathway painted with social distancing circles on the elevated High Line Park in Manhattan.
Reuters/Mike Segar
Choosing a new path.
From our Field Guide
Leading through change
Workplaces have gone through enormous change in the last decade, and year. It’s time the management handbook got an update as well.
  • Heather Landy
By Heather Landy

Editor of Quartz at Work

A few years ago, a management professor I had met in Los Angeles was visiting New York and dropped by the office for coffee. “How are you?” he asked. “Not great,” I confided. “I think I’m a terrible manager.”

Just that morning, in our newsroom’s main Slack channel, I had sketched out a plan for covering a big breaking news story. A young reporter involved in the plan pushed back on a key piece of it, in a reply that everyone in the Slack channel could see. I considered her reasoning but found it faulty, and messaged her and her direct supervisor explaining why. We pressed on with my plan, which turned out to be the right call.

I had won the argument and proved my point, but I still felt lousy, and not because I had overruled someone (I was confident enough to feel no guilt about that). What was bothering me was that I couldn’t imagine ever openly questioning a ranking editor’s request like that when I was a young reporter. And so I deduced that if I was being questioned in that way, then I must have been doing an awful job of carrying myself with any authority.

