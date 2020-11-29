Skip to navigationSkip to content
CREATING OFFICE SPACE

Thoughtful tips for managing people in a pandemic and its aftermath

A sign shows the way to a walk-in corona test centre at a hospital.
Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch
If the playbook you’re consulting now is nearly 20 years old, you’re going to need a few updates.
From our Field Guide
Leading through change
Workplaces have gone through enormous change in the last decade, and year. It’s time the management handbook got an update as well.
  • Heather Landy
By Heather Landy

Editor of Quartz at Work

Early in the pandemic, CEOs struggling to identify a comparable crisis frequently hearkened back to the 9/11 attacks, as a way of reminding teams of their resilience in the face of disruption and grief. It was a highly imperfect comparison—not only because the particulars of the crises are so different, but because workplaces have changed a lot since 2001. Employees arrive, or log on, for work with very different expectations than they used to. While some management strategies are timeless, if the playbook you’re consulting now is nearly 20 years old, you’re going to need a few updates.

Here is some of the best management advice we’ve collected on Quartz at Work since the onset of the pandemic earlier this year, with tips that are highly relevant to our pandemic times, and probably long thereafter.

