Skip to navigationSkip to content
BETTER BEST PRACTICES

Practical advice for managers who are serious about inclusion and diversity

People march to support the LGBTQ community and the Black Lives Matter movement in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 28, 2020.
Reuters/Nicole Neri
Employees are demanding better best practices around inclusion and diversity.
From our Field Guide
Leading through change
Workplaces have gone through enormous change in the last decade, and year. It’s time the management handbook got an update as well.
  • Heather Landy
By Heather Landy

Editor of Quartz at Work

After the police killing of George Floyd, the revived momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement, and the many, many pledges made by managers reaffirming their commitment to diversity and inclusion, Erin Thomas had a message for corporate leaders: be bolder.

Thomas, the head of diversity, inclusion, and belonging at the freelancing platform Upwork, argued in a piece for Quartz at Work that “[p]opular diversity practices (like the Rooney Rule or bias training) often trend because they’re quick, easy, relatively low-cost, and feel like progress. But they often fail to benefit—and can even be harmful to—employees or job candidates from marginalized groups.”

It is not enough anymore to be well-meaning. Our best practices need to be better.

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.

Start free trial
Log in

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。