Practical advice for managers who are serious about inclusion and diversity

Workplaces have gone through enormous change in the last decade, and year. It’s time the management handbook got an update as well.

After the police killing of George Floyd, the revived momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement, and the many, many pledges made by managers reaffirming their commitment to diversity and inclusion, Erin Thomas had a message for corporate leaders: be bolder.

Thomas, the head of diversity, inclusion, and belonging at the freelancing platform Upwork, argued in a piece for Quartz at Work that “[p]opular diversity practices (like the Rooney Rule or bias training) often trend because they’re quick, easy, relatively low-cost, and feel like progress. But they often fail to benefit—and can even be harmful to—employees or job candidates from marginalized groups.”

It is not enough anymore to be well-meaning. Our best practices need to be better.