Skip to navigationSkip to content
WORKERS OF THE WORLD, RETWEET

Digital tools are helping employees mobilize the workforce

People sit at their computers inside a former hangar at Tempelhof airport before the "Campus Party" electronic event in Berlin August 22, 2012.
Reuters/Tobias Schwarz
Workers have begun to embrace a spate of new digital tools to share grievances, and coordinate action.
From our Field Guide
The rise of employee activists
Employee activists are transforming the workplace—and making companies better in the process.
  • Nicolás Rivero
By Nicolás Rivero

Reporter

Technology has already fundamentally changed the way that millions of people work. Now, it’s changing the way they unify to make demands of their employers.

Waning union power across industries and around the world has left workers with fewer formal structures for venting grievances. In some sectors, the rise of the gig economy and remote work means people aren’t meeting and forming relationships with co-workers like they used to. All of this has made it harder for rank-and-file employees to organize and collectively lobby their bosses for change.

But a spate of new digital tools offers a workaround, helping people to find far-flung peers, share grievances, and coordinate action.

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership includes:

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。