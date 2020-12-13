Skip to navigationSkip to content
WE SHALL OVERCOME

Six employee activists on the practices of effective organizing

Google employees stage a "women's walkout" at their Googleplex offices in protest over the company's handling of a large payout to Android chief Andy Rubin as well as concerns over several other managers who had allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct at the company in Mountain View, California, U.S., November 1, 2018.
REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A walkout at Google in 2018.
From our Field Guide
The rise of employee activists
Employee activists are transforming the workplace—and making companies better in the process.
  • Lila MacLellan
By Lila MacLellan

Quartz at Work reporter

﻿Recent waves of employee activism have sparked a national conversation in the US about how CEOs and companies can, or should, answer the calls for change coming from inside the house. But the stories of how these activists got started, or launched unionizing efforts, have often not been a part of that conversation. We at Quartz wondered: What advice would these activists have for people who are considering becoming organizers themselves? Some of their suggestions are straightforward enough, while others are riskier, and could result in losing your job.

Here’s what employee activists at Whole Foods, Google, Facebook, and McDonald’s told Quartz.

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership includes:

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。