Skip to navigationSkip to content
RECAPPING

Watch Quartz’s workshop on effectively managing conflict

Become a member to watch this video
From our Obsession
The Office
Whether we work in cubicles, the C-suite, or a home office, we’re always navigating the people and cultural norms shaping our workday.
  • Heather Landy
By Heather Landy

Editor of Quartz at Work

In a team atmosphere, conflict can be perfectly healthy—but handling it can be difficult if you don’t have the right norms in place.

In our Dec. 10 Quartz at Work (from home) workshop, consultant, coach, author, and podcast host Dian Killian offered a framework for effectively managing workplace conflict. It starts not with confrontation, but rather with a four-step exercise in self-management that makes it much easier to isolate the problem and find a resolution.

Watch the replay by clicking the image above, or read on for our recap. You can also learn more about Killian’s work at workcollaboratively.com.

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership includes:

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。