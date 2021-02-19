Skip to navigationSkip to content
REPLAY AND TRANSCRIPT

How to promote disability inclusion at your workplace

Become a member to watch this video
From our Obsession
Power in Progress
What happens when people of different backgrounds meet in the pursuit of work? Ideally, progress.
  • Heather Landy
By Heather Landy

Editor of Quartz at Work

According to the World Bank, an estimated 15% of the world’s population lives with some form of disability. How can companies make their workplaces more accessible to their own employees and to talented job candidates who might require some accommodation to reach their full potential?

On Feb. 18, Quartz executive editor Heather Landy spoke with disability advocate Caroline Casey of The Valuable 500 and Hector Minto, Microsoft’s senior technology evangelist for accessibility, about the state of disability inclusion in the modern working world.

Click on the image above for the full video replay, or check out the complete transcript below. Find more replays and recaps of workshops in our Quartz at Work (from home) series here.

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership includes:

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。