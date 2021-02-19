How to promote disability inclusion at your workplace

What happens when people of different backgrounds meet in the pursuit of work? Ideally, progress.

According to the World Bank, an estimated 15% of the world’s population lives with some form of disability. How can companies make their workplaces more accessible to their own employees and to talented job candidates who might require some accommodation to reach their full potential?

On Feb. 18, Quartz executive editor Heather Landy spoke with disability advocate Caroline Casey of The Valuable 500 and Hector Minto, Microsoft’s senior technology evangelist for accessibility, about the state of disability inclusion in the modern working world.

Click on the image above for the full video replay, or check out the complete transcript below. Find more replays and recaps of workshops in our Quartz at Work (from home) series here.