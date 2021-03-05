Between the networking, the interviewing, the negotiating, and the onboarding, moving on or up can feel like a job of its own.

Maybe you are one of the 15% to 20% of people who register as “highly sensitive,” and you think and feel more deeply than most of the people around you. Or maybe you normally keep your sensitivities in check, but the pandemic is testing your skill with that. Either way, there’s a good chance you’ve noticed your emotions creeping up on you, even when you’re trying to focus on work.

Melody Wilding, a licensed social worker and executive coach specializing in highly sensitive people, says that although emotions in the workplace are typically seen as a weakness, it’s perfectly possible to channel them into a strength. But first you need to learn how to manage them.

At our March 4 workshop on how to not let emotions get in your way at work, Wilding, author of the forthcoming book Trust Yourself: Stop Overthinking and Channel Your Emotions for Success at Work (Chronicle Prism, May 2021), offered practical tips on what to do when strong emotions threaten to get in your way at work.