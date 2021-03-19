Skip to navigationSkip to content
TAKE IT AWAY

How to manage burnout

Become a member to watch this video
From our Series
Quartz at Work from home
Quartz at Work (from home), a virtual workshop series designed for the at-home worker.
  • Heather Landy
By Heather Landy

Editor of Quartz at Work

While we each have a certain threshold for workplace stress, the pressures of the pandemic have likely lowered it, putting all of us at higher risk for burnout.

But how do you know when you’ve crossed over from high stress to more dangerous burnout territory? And once you’ve gotten there, how do you regain your energy and build up resilience?

On March 18, Quartz brought together a panel of experts on how to manage burnout, as part of our Quartz at Work (from home) workshop series. Paula Davis, CEO of the Stress & Resilience Institute and author of the new book Beating Burnout at Work, kicked things off with an explanation of the difference between stress and burnout. She says that while stress can come from any aspect of our lives, burnout is a particular manifestation of work-related stress, with three main features:

Are you a top company for remote workers? Whether you’re fully remote or distributed with a strong remote contingent, you may be eligible for Quartz’s Best Companies for Remote Workers, a new, global ranking to be published later this year on Quartz at Work. Registration is free. Click here to apply.

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership includes:

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。