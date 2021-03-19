While we each have a certain threshold for workplace stress, the pressures of the pandemic have likely lowered it, putting all of us at higher risk for burnout.

But how do you know when you’ve crossed over from high stress to more dangerous burnout territory? And once you’ve gotten there, how do you regain your energy and build up resilience?

On March 18, Quartz brought together a panel of experts on how to manage burnout, as part of our Quartz at Work (from home) workshop series. Paula Davis, CEO of the Stress & Resilience Institute and author of the new book Beating Burnout at Work, kicked things off with an explanation of the difference between stress and burnout. She says that while stress can come from any aspect of our lives, burnout is a particular manifestation of work-related stress, with three main features: