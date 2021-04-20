How to manage up and across in the workplace

Though it may feel like it sometimes, your relationship with your manager is never a one-way street. For better or worse, it’s a reciprocal, long-term bond that can make all the difference to how you experience the workplace, which means it’s worth investing in whether you’re the boss or the subordinate. It’s a similar story with your relationships with peers; they’re worth cultivating for the good of your organization and your overall happinesss.

In our April 15 workshop, part of our Quartz at Work (from home) series, we spoke with one of the leading academics on interpersonal dynamics in the workplace, plus a former chief of staff (a job that’s all about managing up and across), and a startup founder who learned plenty of lessons about what does and doesn’t work in the relationship between bosses and their direct reports.

Click the image above for the full video playback, and read on for a recap of the top tips from our speakers.