Watch: How to get the most out of a hybrid work environment

In a recent Limeade Institute poll of 4,500 working adults in five countries, a full 100% of survey respondents who worked in an office pre-pandemic said they were anxious about returning to the workplace.

That’s a jarring statistic, and it adds to the weight of the decisions many companies are making right now about when, how, or if they will bring employees back to the office.

On June 10, 2021, Quartz brought together a panel of HR and employee experience executives for a workshop on how to get the most out of hybrid work structures. The event, sponsored by Asana as part of our Quartz at Work (from home) workshop series, can be watched in full on the video replay above (just click on the large image at the top of this article). Below are highlights from the session, with tips for people designing, managing, or taking part in hybrid teams.