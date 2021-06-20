Skip to navigationSkip to content
HOME / OFFICE

17 principles for a successful hybrid workplace

A remote worker shown diving headfirst through a computer screen into an office
Illustration by Xavier Lalanne-Tauzia
From our Field Guide
Welcome to the hybrid workplace
As parts of the world reopen, dozens of companies are navigating the complexities of allowing employees to work from home and the office.
  • Lila MacLellan
By Lila MacLellan

Quartz at Work reporter

Published

Table of contents

Move fast to keep people
Let employees and teams co-plan their new hybrid work schedules—to a degree
Don’t be too attached to “random collisions”
Use employee clusters for cross-team collaboration
Embrace the complexity
See through the eyes of the employee
Test it out
Train managers to recognize proximity bias
Every job should be evaluated according to objective output metrics
Get used to writing things down
Lower your expectations for productivity
Ban productivity tracking software
Be super specific about how quickly you think people should be able to get into the office
Be careful if you segregate employees based on vaccination status
You don’t have to jump on the hybrid work bandwagon at all
Keep the office space for now, if you can
Don’t ask employees about changes that your leadership team is not willing to make

