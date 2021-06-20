Skip to navigationSkip to content
IN THE LOOP

How to keep people feeling socially connected across distances and time zones

A HashiCorp employee DJs an employee hangout.
Courtesy HashiCorp
A HashiCorp employee DJs an online coffeehouse gathering.
From our Field Guide
Welcome to the hybrid workplace
As parts of the world reopen, dozens of companies are navigating the complexities of allowing employees to work from home and the office.
  • Lila MacLellan
By Lila MacLellan

Quartz at Work reporter

Published

Work isn’t the only place we find connection, of course. But it’s certainly place, as many employees have felt during the pandemic.

In theory, hybrid work should give employees the best of both remote and in-person work: the ability to come to the office and socialize when they want, and digital tools to do so on their own terms when they are remote.

But keeping people in the loop and bonded is not the responsibility of managers and leaders alone. Below are some ideas for how everyone can help keep hybrid work human.

Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.

Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership includes:

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。