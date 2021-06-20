How to keep people feeling socially connected across distances and time zones

Work isn’t the only place we find connection, of course. But it’s certainly a place, as many employees have felt during the pandemic.

In theory, hybrid work should give employees the best of both remote and in-person work: the ability to come to the office and socialize when they want, and digital tools to do so on their own terms when they are remote.

But keeping people in the loop and bonded is not the responsibility of managers and leaders alone. Below are some ideas for how everyone can help keep hybrid work human.