As workplace culture continues to evolve, so do the dos and don’ts of management. One do, though, has remained imperative, even if leaders sometimes lose sight of it, and that’s listening.



In his 30-plus years in the consulting field, Errol Gardner, EY’s global vice chair, has become a guru of unearthing, further investigating, and holding multiple viewpoints, including those of his own teams and those of his clients. Better listening practices have been a key factor in helping Gardner successfully strike this balance and better serve all parties.

In this episode of Make Business Better, Gardner dials in from the UK to break down this facet of the management playbook with Quartz CEO Zach Seward, who picks his brain about facilitating mindful meetings, having a willingness to “unlearn” and listen, and gathering intel from a variety of viewpoints: peers, employees, industry thought-leaders, even your kids.

Another critical part of listening is demonstrating action as a consequence of what you’ve heard … tangible movement beyond the conversation.

With earnest commitment and practice, all leaders can harness the power of open ears and thus, an open mind.

