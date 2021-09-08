56 (mostly virtual) ideas to promote fun and relieve stress at work

The past year and a half has given rise to loads of virtual happy hours and remote Donut meetings. But there’s much more that a company can do to help employees unwind.

We asked the 54 small, medium, and large-size employers on Quartz’s inaugural list of the Best Companies for Remote Workers about the activities they sponsor to relieve workday stress and promote fun. Here is a compendium of their best answers, organized by activity type or purpose.

Remote socializing

Book clubs

Movie clubs

Movie nights

Holiday gift exchanges

Murder mystery games

Online gaming breaks

Virtual campfires

Virtual escape rooms

Volunteer projects

Weekly music quiz

Weekly “coffee with the CEO” casual get-togethers

Weekly pairings with a buddy to chat for 30 minutes about anything they’d like

Weekly pairings with a buddy for a virtual walking (i.e. phone) meeting

Virtual dinner party (employees order takeout and are randomized into groups of five to six people to socialize with over dinner)

Remote entertainment

Comedy shows

Magic shows

March Madness/fantasy football pools

Mentalists

Tarot readings

Virtual Bingo

Virtual talent shows

Online classes

Art lessons

Cocktail making

Cooking

Wine tasting

Origami

Shibori tie-dying

A TED Talks-style presentation series

A skills swap (employees offer to teach a colleague a non-work talent such as sewing, making pasta, or playing guitar)

Physical gatherings

Guided walking tours

Annual Julefrokost (a Danish Christmas lunch)

AirBnb experiences

Silent raves

Annual company conference on a Caribbean cruise (the agenda is split between company updates and relaxation away from work, but all of it is company paid, and no time off is used)

Contests

Friendly cross-team competitions like a step challenge, costume contests, or cutest pet photos

Running/fitness challenges

Trivia nights

“Guess whose pantry” (everyone submits a photo of their pantry; each day a new photo is selected and whoever correctly guesses the pantry’s owner first wins.)

A moderated Slack channel with a joke of the day (with monthly prizes for the best jokes and most creative riddle answers)

Well-being

A five-week, virtual well-being series with group yoga and drawing sessions

Free books offered to all employees and their significant others

Monthly “family and friends day”—a company-wide shutdown one Friday per month

Modern Health membership

Access to apps such as Headspace and Ginger

Quarterly mental health newsletter with reminders of employee resources

Mindfulness and meditation sessions

Yoga classes

Bodyweight bootcamp classes

Resilience workshops/trainings

Lunch and learns about mental health and fitness topics

Special delivery

Kits sent out for making things like pizza at home

Celebrations of company milestones with charcuterie boards that are sent to all employees in advance and enjoyed at a Zoom party

Trivia contests (winners get breakfast delivered at home)

Oculus VR headset sent to all new employees as part of onboarding

Time and money