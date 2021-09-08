Skip to navigationSkip to content
56 (mostly virtual) ideas to promote fun and relieve stress at work

Photo: Shutterstock/Lyubov Levitskaya
From our Series
Best Companies for Remote Workers 2021
At the best companies for remote workers, culture is untethered from the office and paths for advancement can be forged from anywhere.
  • Heather Landy
By Heather Landy

Editor of Quartz at Work

Published

The past year and a half has given rise to loads of virtual happy hours and remote Donut meetings. But there’s much more that a company can do to help employees unwind.

We asked the 54 small, medium, and large-size employers on Quartz’s inaugural list of the Best Companies for Remote Workers about the activities they sponsor to relieve workday stress and promote fun. Here is a compendium of their best answers, organized by activity type or purpose.

Remote socializing

  • Book clubs
  • Movie clubs
  • Movie nights
  • Holiday gift exchanges
  • Murder mystery games
  • Online gaming breaks
  • Virtual campfires
  • Virtual escape rooms
  • Volunteer projects
  • Weekly music quiz
  • Weekly “coffee with the CEO” casual get-togethers
  • Weekly pairings with a buddy to chat for 30 minutes about anything they’d like
  • Weekly pairings with a buddy for a virtual walking (i.e. phone) meeting
  • Virtual dinner party (employees order takeout and are randomized into groups of five to six people to socialize with over dinner)

Remote entertainment

  • Comedy shows
  • Magic shows
  • March Madness/fantasy football pools
  • Mentalists
  • Tarot readings
  • Virtual Bingo
  • Virtual talent shows

Online classes

  • Art lessons
  • Cocktail making
  • Cooking
  • Wine tasting
  • Origami
  • Shibori tie-dying
  • A TED Talks-style presentation series
  • A skills swap (employees offer to teach a colleague a non-work talent such as sewing, making pasta, or playing guitar)

Physical gatherings

  • Guided walking tours
  • Annual Julefrokost (a Danish Christmas lunch)
  • AirBnb experiences
  • Silent raves
  • Annual company conference on a Caribbean cruise (the agenda is split between company updates and relaxation away from work, but all of it is company paid, and no time off is used)

Contests

  • Friendly cross-team competitions like a step challenge, costume contests, or cutest pet photos
  • Running/fitness challenges
  • Trivia nights
  • “Guess whose pantry” (everyone submits a photo of their pantry; each day a new photo is selected and whoever correctly guesses the pantry’s owner first wins.)
  • A moderated Slack channel with a joke of the day (with monthly prizes for the best jokes and most creative riddle answers)

Well-being

  • A five-week, virtual well-being series with group yoga and drawing sessions
  • Free books offered to all employees and their significant others
  • Monthly “family and friends day”—a company-wide shutdown one Friday per month
  • Modern Health membership
  • Access to apps such as Headspace and Ginger
  • Quarterly mental health newsletter with reminders of employee resources
  • Mindfulness and meditation sessions
  • Yoga classes
  • Bodyweight bootcamp classes
  • Resilience workshops/trainings
  • Lunch and learns about mental health and fitness topics

Special delivery

  • Kits sent out for making things like pizza at home
  • Celebrations of company milestones with charcuterie boards that are sent to all employees in advance and enjoyed at a Zoom party
  • Trivia contests (winners get breakfast delivered at home)
  • Oculus VR headset sent to all new employees as part of onboarding

Time and money

  • Monthly rest days (company-wide day off)
  • Monthly focus days (no internal meetings)
  • Birthday bonuses
  • Year-end discretionary bonuses for achieving goals or reaching tenure milestones with the company

