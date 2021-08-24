A guide for employers considering Covid-19 vaccine mandates

A range of major US organizations, from Microsoft to the military, have made the choice in recent weeks to require workers to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination if they are going to be working in-person.

The decision to create a vaccine mandate is hugely controversial for some companies, and completely unremarkable for others. Either way, what’s clear is employees want a policy to cut through the uncertainty of this moment. If you’re considering creating a mandate for your company, what should you know from a legal, HR, and management perspective?

Is it legal to require a vaccine mandate?