Watch: How to run a company that remote employees love

What gets, and keeps, remote workers engaged in their jobs? At a high level, it’s the same set of things that appeal to their office-bound peers: clear communication, decent pay and benefits, strong leadership, good relationships with managers. But the specifics might look very different.

The employers on Quartz’s 2021 ranking of the best companies for remote workers understand those nuances. We gathered executives from several of them on Sept. 15, for a workshop on how to run a company that remote employees love. Click the large image above for the complete video replay. Below, you’ll find our top takeaways featuring highlights from the hour-long session.

Benefits for remote workers count