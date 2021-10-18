A good idea always comes down to more than just a eureka moment. Your last bolt of clarity was likely dependent on a whole range of inputs, and a natural openness to them that eventually prompted the insight that sparked the idea.

Lucky for all of us, the ability to coax those kinds of inputs can be practiced and learned. In fact, Sarah Stein Greenberg, the longtime executive director of the Stanford d.school (officially the Hasso Plattner Institute of Design at Stanford University) has compiled a book of 81 different exercises to help with exactly that.

At a Quartz at Work (from anywhere) workshop on how to come up with your next idea, Stein Greenberg drew from passages in her book, called Creative Acts for Curious People, and from a career spent designing new products and services and advising others to do the same. Click the large image above for the complete video replay, and read on for just a few of the insights she shared at the Oct. 14 live event.