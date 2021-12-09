4 career questions to ask yourself going into the new year

How can you be intentional about your career success going into the new year? Reflecting on the past year can be a productive way to set specific goals. Quartz polled five career experts on the questions you can ask to set yourself up to be more productive, focused, and happier at work in the year ahead.

How would you define career success?

Before diving in, it’s worth remembering that career success means different things to different people. Is money your priority? Or spending time with your family? Are certain benefits, such as pension or flexibility, important factors to you? It’s helpful to have an understanding of what your priorities are regarding career advancement, and to remember, as author Diane Barth writes for Quartz at Work, that “success is a process, not an achievement.” She adds: