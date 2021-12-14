Watch: How to work social impact into your career

Ever since humans have been able to look around and think about the greater good, many of us have been interested not just in seeing our toil produce goods or make us money, but in ascribing meaning to our work and purposing it to have a positive impact.

What is perhaps different today is a greater collective belief that doing well for society—and its opposite, having a negative impact—is genuinely possible via almost any industry. Companies are now being held to account by their employees, and new hires are asking more searching questions. The pandemic, meanwhile, has given some of us the chance to reassess what we’re doing with our lives, and has perhaps pushed some of us to choose a new, more purposeful direction.

Our Dec. 9 workshop, part of our Quartz at Work (from anywhere) series, featured a panel of professionals who have steered their careers into social impact, in various industries and in a variety of ways.