Skip to navigationSkip to content
GET IN, GET OUT

The list of companies that joined the world’s biggest four-day week experiment

A commuter walks across Waterloo bridge during the morning rush hour in London,
Reuters/Hannah McKay
Is it Thursday yet?
From our Obsession
Productivity & Creativity
Looking for creative ways to be more productive or productive exercises for boosting creativity? We have you covered.
  • Lila MacLellan
By Lila MacLellan

Quartz at Work senior reporter

Published

The world’s biggest four-day workweek trial is kicking off in the UK, with more than 70 companies and 3,300 people aboard for the ride.

For the next six months (beginning June 6), employees of participating companies will work 80% of their usual hours while earning the same pay. Workers will be expected to maintain the same level of productivity, per the trial’s “100:80:100” model. (Employees make 100% of their pay, working 80% of their prior schedule, maintaining 100% of their prior output.)

The massive experiment was co-organized by 4 Day Week UK Campaign and 4 Day Week Global, a nonprofit group led by Andrew Barnes, the founder of a New Zealand insurance company who first cut his own firm’s workweek in 2018, inspired by some airplane reading. The shorter week left his employees feeling more motivated and productive, and Barnes has been advocating for more organizations to make the switch ever since.

The idea has been taking hold, with companies like the US-based crowdfunding site Kickstarter heeding the group’s call. Around the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, the number of firms and governments that have found their way to a four-day week keeps growing.

Among employees, the concept is extraordinarily popular: One recent US survey found that 92% of working adults said they would prefer to work four 10-hour days per week (instead of five eight-hour days), another common way to design a four-day schedule.

Data from the UK’s six-month trial should help answer some critical questions about this rising benefit. Like, does it really keep employees happier and healthier without hindering a company’s operations? Or is it a pipe dream that might even worsen the climate crisis? Will workers be less likely to burn out or quit? Will they get more shuteye? Overall will shorter weeks help companies use less energy 

The trial is being co-produced by Autonomy, the UK think tank that also analyzed the results of Iceland’s highly successful, multi-year four-day week trial. Academics from Cambridge University, Oxford University, and Boston College will be tracking the trial’s effects, too.

The table below shows 45 companies which have committed to the experiment. (Not every company in the trial has agreed to go public about its participation.) The companies represent a range of industries, suggesting that the four-day week doesn’t need to be reserved for tech and other office-based employees who already enjoy plum perks, like the ability to work from home. Similar large experiments in Spain and Scotland are set to begin later this year.

Company nameIndustryLocation(s)
5 SquirrelsHealthcareBrighton and Hove
AdzoomaTechNottingham
AKA Case ManagementHome careNottingham, Birmingham, Sheffield, Manchester
Allcap LimitedIndustrial & construction suppliesGloucester
AmplitudeCreative Marketing AgencyNorthampton
Bedrock LearningEdTechNorwich
BookishlyGiftNorthamptonshire
Boom StudiosCreative & CulturalNorthern Ireland
Charity BankFinancial ServicesTonbridge, Kent
ComcenITSwansea
EurowagensAutomotiveLetchworth
EverledgerTechnologyLondon, Birmingham, Manchester
Evolution Money LimitedFinancial ServicesManchester
Future Talent LearningOnline EducationLondon
Girling JonesRecruitmentExeter
HappyLearningLondon
Helping HandsHousing/Health and Social CareAlcester, Warwickshire
HutchGamesLondon
IE BrandDigital & BrandingBirmingham
Literal HumansMarketing / AdvertisingLondon
Loud Mouth MediaDigital MarketingBelfast, Glasgow
Merthyr Valley Homes LimitedHousingMerthyr Tydfil
MOXAdvertisingLondon
NeatCleanConsumer GoodsStratford-Upon-Avon
Outcomes Based HealthcareHealthcareLondon
Outcomes First GroupCare and Education servicesBolton
Platten’s Fish and ChipsHospitalityWells-Next-The-Sea
Pressure Drop BrewingBrewing / manufacturingLondon
Rivelin RoboticsSoftware / manufacturingSheffield
Royal Society of BiologyCharity – Science and TechnologyLondon
salamandra.ukAnimationEton, Dundee, San Francisco
Scotland’s International Development AllianceCharityEdinburgh
Secure Digital Exchange LtdITLondon
SensatSoftware Start UpLondon
Sounds Like TheseMediaLondon
Stellar Asset ManagementFinancial ServicesLondon
StemettesCharityLondon
The Story MobPublic Relations / CommunicationsLondon
Timberlake Consultants Ltd / TLKE LtdSoftware Training ConsultancyLondon
Trio MediaDigital MarketingLeeds and London
Tyler GrangeEnvironmental ConsultingRendcomb, Cirencester
UnityPublic Relations / CommunicationsLondon
WaterwiseEnvironmental charityWork from home, office address is London
We Are PurposefulNot for profitLondon
Yo TelecomTelecommunicationsSouthampton

📬 Kick off each morning with coffee and the Daily Brief (BYO coffee).

By providing your email, you agree to the Quartz Privacy Policy.