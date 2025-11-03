ESPN, ABC and more channels continue to be dark for YouTube TV subscribers Monday as Google and Disney haggle over a new content distribution deal. For YouTube, a streaming service that promotes live sports as one of its chief benefits, the timing couldn't be much worse — but for Disney, it couldn't be much better.

Carriage disputes are nothing new. Media companies and cable, satellite, and streaming services often face off over how much content providers can charge. They're usually resolved fairly quickly, but that's not always the case, as exemplified by the dispute between Dish Network and HBO that started in 2018 and lasted more than three years.

This particular squabble comes as the NFL hits the midway point in the 2025-2026 season. YouTube TV, which is the exclusive home to NFL Sunday Ticket, relies heavily on sports enthusiasts in its subscriber base. Not being able to watch Monday Night Football and losing the insight of ESPN's sports programming could cause considerable customer frustration.

Viewers have also lost ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ACC Network, and SEC Network, which means a lot of college football games won't be accessible. Meanwhile, ESPN has been seeing its best college football viewership numbers in 16 years. This past weekend, fans missed big games, such as Georgia-Florida and Vanderbilt-Texas. NBA and NHL games are also impacted by the blackout.

While YouTube could lose some subscribers over the standoff, the battle with Disney won't be a death blow. YouTube TV has over 9 million subscribers, the largest base for an internet TV provider in the U.S. The company's chief live TV streaming rival is Hulu, which is owned by Disney.

Giving Disney additional leverage is the fact that it recently launched a direct-to-consumer ESPN streaming service, which is currently just $30 per month versus YouTube TV's $83. In addition, Disney last month closed its acquisition of the Fubo streaming service, which is even more sports-focused than YouTube TV.

It's not just sports fans who are being impacted by the blackout. The fall TV season is underway, meaning viewers can't catch "Dancing with the Stars" or "Abbot Elementary." Kids who want to watch "Bluey" or "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" will also be out of luck.

Alternative ways to watch If you're a YouTube TV subscriber and are really missing content from the Disney channels, there are several ways to watch for free or for a very low cost.

As mentioned, ESPN Unlimited will let fans stay up to date on college football and all ABC sports content. But shelling out an extra $30 for the month might be out of some people's budgets. If that's the case with you, consider one of the following:

Antenna You won't get ESPN, but you will have access to ABC and its programming, including Monday Night Football and some college games. Grab a good HD antenna, such as Mohu or ClearStream, and be sure to test it in multiple locations in your home to find the most reliable signal.

Fubo You can take advantage of a seven-day trial of this sports-friendly (and Disney-owned) streaming service, after which you'll be looking at monthly charges of $85 and up.

DirecTV The streaming arm of DirecTV costs $85 per month after the free trial expires, but it will let you watch games over the short term at no cost.

SlingTV There's no free trial here, but it does offer short-term passes, letting people subscribe for just a day, weekend or week to see the shows they want without the headache of a monthly cost. Prices start at $5 per day.