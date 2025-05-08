YouTube is about to make it a lot harder for creators to cash in on mass-produced, AI-generated videos — a.k.a. the “AI slop” flooding the platform lately.

Starting July 15, YouTube will update its monetization rules under the YouTube Partner Program (YPP), with stricter guidelines on what counts as “authentic” content. The platform hasn’t released the exact wording yet, but its Help documentation says the new rules will clarify what inauthentic content looks like in today’s AI-driven world.

Reaction videos and clips are safe, according to YouTube’s Head of Editorial & Creator Liaison, Rene Ritchie. In a video update on Tuesday, Ritchie said this is just a “minor update” to existing rules and that reaction content won’t be impacted. The changes are mainly aimed at videos that viewers consider spam: think AI voiceovers slapped on stock images, endless repetitive videos, and other low-effort mass-produced content.

What Ritchie didn’t mention is how much easier it’s become to churn out authentic-looking videos with AI tools. Generative AI has made it simple to create entire YouTube channels filled with fake news updates, AI music, and commentary clips — all designed to rack up views and ad revenue with minimal effort.

Earlier this year, a true crime series that went viral turned out to be entirely AI-generated, as reported by 404 Media. Even YouTube’s own CEO, Neal Mohan, wasn’t immune: scammers recently used his AI-generated likeness in phishing videos on the site.

The platform has been grappling with AI spam for a while. Some channels have published fake AI news videos on events like the Diddy trial, getting millions of views. There are also AI music channels with huge subscriber counts, despite offering little original value.

While YouTube is downplaying the changes as a simple clarification of existing rules, it’s clear the company wants to tighten its grip on the type of content allowed to earn ad revenue. The move isn’t surprising—letting AI slop creators profit could eventually hurt YouTube’s credibility and value with viewers and advertisers.

For creators using AI tools responsibly, this shouldn’t cause panic. But for those relying on mass-produced, low-quality content to game the system, the days of easy monetization might soon be over.