The very best drone photography of 2016

Johnny Simon
Up in the clouds above Umbria. (Fcatutto/Dronestagram)
Camera-equipped drones have captivated photographers and viewers alike with breathtaking views of humanity and the natural world. They’ve introduced breathtaking professional-quality ariels into amateur vacation videos, while also allowing those around the world to witness the destruction in Aleppo with disturbing clarity.

The drone photography community Dronestagram just released a collection of their favorite drone photography of the year. If you find yourself the owner of a new drone this holiday season, here are some examples that set the bar very, very, very high for your next Instagram post.

Rock climbing in Moab, Utah, US (Max Seigal/Dronestagram)
Piton de la Fournaise Volcano, Réunion Island, Indian Ocean (DroneCopters/Dronestagram)
A summer camp at Amadores Beach, Gran Canaria, Spain (Karolis Janulis/Dronestagram)
Big Buddha, Ushiku Daibutsubu, Japan (Cliechti/Dronestagram)
A bird attack in French Polynesia, South Pacific Ocean (Actua Drone/Dronestagram)
Bogata Forest, Romania (Calin Stan/Dronestagram)
Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Ulysees Padihla/Dronestagram)
Międzyzdroje Plaża, Poland (Drone Expert/Dronestagram)
Niagara Falls, New York, US (Ryanjones/Dronestagram)
A red chili farmer in Guntur, India (Aurobird/Dronestgram)
A ski race at the Adzhigardak complex in Asha, Russia (Maksim Tarasov/Dronestagram)
A wind turbine in Stirling, Alberta, Canada (Aero Retina Optics/Dronestagram)
Fields of lavender in Valensole, Provence, France (jcourtial/Dronestagram)
Vernazza, Cinque Terre, Italy (jcourtial/Dronestagram)
A snorkeler follows a Manta Ray off the coast of the Yasawa Islands, Fiji (Captain Salty/Dronestagram)
Cable Beach, Australia (Todd Kennedy/Dronestagram)
Swarm of sheep in Romania (Thedon/Dronestagram)
