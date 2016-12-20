Camera-equipped drones have captivated photographers and viewers alike with breathtaking views of humanity and the natural world. They’ve introduced breathtaking professional-quality ariels into amateur vacation videos, while also allowing those around the world to witness the destruction in Aleppo with disturbing clarity.
The drone photography community Dronestagram just released a collection of their favorite drone photography of the year. If you find yourself the owner of a new drone this holiday season, here are some examples that set the bar very, very, very high for your next Instagram post.