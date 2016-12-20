Camera-equipped drones have captivated photographers and viewers alike with breathtaking views of humanity and the natural world. They’ve introduced breathtaking professional-quality ariels into amateur vacation videos, while also allowing those around the world to witness the destruction in Aleppo with disturbing clarity.

The drone photography community Dronestagram just released a collection of their favorite drone photography of the year. If you find yourself the owner of a new drone this holiday season, here are some examples that set the bar very, very, very high for your next Instagram post.

Rock climbing in Moab, Utah, US (Max Seigal/Dronestagram)

Piton de la Fournaise Volcano, Réunion Island, Indian Ocean (DroneCopters/Dronestagram)

A summer camp at Amadores Beach, Gran Canaria, Spain (Karolis Janulis/Dronestagram)

Big Buddha, Ushiku Daibutsubu, Japan (Cliechti/Dronestagram)

A bird attack in French Polynesia, South Pacific Ocean (Actua Drone/Dronestagram)

Bogata Forest, Romania (Calin Stan/Dronestagram)

Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Ulysees Padihla/Dronestagram)

Międzyzdroje Plaża, Poland (Drone Expert/Dronestagram)

Niagara Falls, New York, US (Ryanjones/Dronestagram)

A red chili farmer in Guntur, India (Aurobird/Dronestgram)

A ski race at the Adzhigardak complex in Asha, Russia (Maksim Tarasov/Dronestagram)

A wind turbine in Stirling, Alberta, Canada (Aero Retina Optics/Dronestagram)

Fields of lavender in Valensole, Provence, France (jcourtial/Dronestagram)

Vernazza, Cinque Terre, Italy (jcourtial/Dronestagram)

A snorkeler follows a Manta Ray off the coast of the Yasawa Islands, Fiji (Captain Salty/Dronestagram)

Cable Beach, Australia (Todd Kennedy/Dronestagram)